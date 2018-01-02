Mariah Carey Rebounds With Stellar New Year’s Eve Performance

Mariah Carey is riding high after a problem-free New Year’s Eve performance.

A year after her career-hitting, malfunction having, no tea drinking set, the music superstar redeemed herself with a welcoming performance on “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest.”

Rocking a white fur coat, long earrings, and a gold-colored glittery dress, Carey took the freezing stage in Times Square to close out 2017 without any significant setbacks. Her set did not feature backup dancers like last year, and there was minimal choreography, as she stayed in mostly one spot onstage. She launched her set with “Vision of Love,” her first single, from 1990.

Although this year’s show was not the debacle of 2017’s New Year’s Eve performance, it still featured a viral moment, as Carey asked for hot tea before performing her closing cut, “Hero.”

“Happy New Year!” Ms. Carey said, addressing the crowd. “Just want to take a sip of tea if they’ll let me. They told me there would be tea. Oh! It’s a disaster. O.K. Well, we’ll just have to rough it. I’m going to be just like everybody else with no hot tea. But we’re going to try and do this one for you.”

Following the performance, Carey was seen onstage on the ABC telecast, singing along with Frank Sinatra’s “New York, New York” to bring in 2018.

“Oh, I’m feeling a lot better than last year, when I had to get my own police escort to walk away,” Carey said, after Mr. Seacrest asked how she was feeling.