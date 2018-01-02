Gloria Prince – Throwback R&B Mixtape Vol.1

Independent R&B artist Gloria Prince pays homage to the Golden Era and early 2000s with her new project, Throwback R&B Mixtape Vol.1, hosted by DJ 4.0.

On the 6-track throwback, the singer/songwriter delivers feel-good renditions of several classics including Mario’s 2004 “How Could You,” Omarion’s 2005 “I’m Tryna,” Aaliyah’s “Are You That Somebody,” TLC’s classic ladies anthem “No Scrubs” and Beyonce’s “Dangerously In Love.”

Go back down memory lane with Gloria and get to know the budding Texas songbird.