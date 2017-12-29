Woman Wins Lawsuit Against Keyshia Cole Over Attack at Birdman’s House

R&B veteran Keyshia Cole may be writing a phat check soon!

In 2014, the “Love” singer made headlines after she was arrested for assaulting Sabrina Mercadel, during a late night visit to the L.A. home of Cash Money Records CEO, Birdman.

A few months after the incident, Mercadel filed legal papers against Cole for assault, claiming she punched her in her face, threw objects at her, and scratched her with her nails. She also claimed both her neck and back were injured following the incident, and that one of her fingers may be damaged for good. In addition, Mercadel says she was attacked after “visiting a friend” and that the two were not intimate. She also asked the judge for a restraining order, which was granted, forcing Cole to stay 100 yards away.

Now, according to TMZ, the suit ended with a default judgment against Keyshia because she was a no-show in court.Mercadel was awarded $100,635, which is way less than the $4 million she sued for.

Birdman, who is currently dating Toni Braxton, was hooking up with Keyshia at the time but broke up with her after the incident.

No word if Cole will challenge the ruling!