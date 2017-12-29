SZA Earns First No. 1 on Billboard’s Hot R&B Songs Chart

R&B/Soul singer SZA is ending 2017 with another success story. The TDE signee earned her first No. 1 on Billboard’s Hot R&B Songs chart as her single “The Weekend” rises 3-1.

The feat marks the first by a woman in a lead role following a shutout in 2017. The last solo female artist to reach the pinnacle was Rihanna in 2016 when “Needed Me” controlled the top spot for three weeks in October 2016.

According to Billboard, the ascension of “Weekend” was boasted by its No. 10 start on R&B/Hip-Hop Digital Songs Sales (14,000 downloads sold in the week ending Dec. 21, up 168 percent, according to Nielsen Music) and its 23-17 hike on R&B/Hip-Hop Streaming Songs (15.7 million U.S. streams, up 16 percent). The track holds at No. 8 on R&B/Hip-Hop Airplay (18.3 million impressions, down 6 percent, in the week ending Dec. 24).

The “Weekend” could spend multiple weeks at No. 1, especially since the Solange-directed official music video premiered on Dec. 21.

“Weekend” is nominated for best R&B performance at the 60th annual Grammy Awards (Jan. 28). SZA earned five nods, including best new artist, making her the most-nominated woman this year.