Beyonce’s Artists Chloe x Halle Release ‘Grown-ish’ Theme Song, “Grown”











To heighten anticipation around their upcoming highly anticipated television show, “Grown-ish,” sister duo Chloe x Halle unveil the theme song, “Grown.”

“Grown” is an original song written by Chloe x Halle and produced by Halle Bailey. In the accompanying video, the girls document their fun times together via social media (Snapchat).

“Grown-ish” premieres on Disney’s young adult television and streaming network Freeform on January 3, 2018 at 8:00 p.m. ET. The show will debut with a two-episode season launch and Chloe x Halle will have recurring roles.

Watch the video for “Grown” below:

Chloe x Halle beloved for their gift of creating jaw-dropping harmonies and genuine musical moments have garnered millions in audience around the globe since signing with Beyoncé’s Parkwood Entertainment. They are featured on Michelle Obama’s charity single, “This Is for My Girls” and has appeared in Beyoncé’s visual tour de force, Lemonade.

The duo will release their debut album in 2018.