Rihanna’s Cousin Killed in Barbados; Superstar Calls For End To Gun Violence

Pop/R&B superstar Rihanna is mourning after her cousin Tavon Alleyne was shot and killed in Barbados over Christmas.

RiRi took to Instagram page Tuesday night to share the sad news, which included a gallery of pictures of herself and her 21-year-old relative.

“RIP cousin,” she wrote. “can’t believe it was just last night that I held you in my arms! never thought that would be the last time I felt the warmth in your body!!! Love you always man! ❤. #endgunviolence.”

While the circumstances surrounding Tavon’s death have yet to be confirmed, the Barbados Today newspaper reported that Tavon was “walking through a track in the area of his house when he was approached by a man who shot him multiple times before fleeing the scene.” The publication also reports that the shooting occurred at 7 pm on December 26 in the parish of Saint Michael in the island country.

Rihanna, who was recently honored with a street named after her in the parish of Saint Michael, has long been campaigning for gun violence to come to an end – both in her home country of Barbados and in the U.S.

According to the report, this year has seen more gun violence in Barbados than 2016, including 22 gun-related murders out of 28 murders committed overall thus far.

Prayers to Rihanna and her family! R.I.P.