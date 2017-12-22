Report: Beyonce, The Weeknd, and Eminem to Headline Coachella

R&B stars Beyonce, The Weeknd, and rapper Eminem will reportedly headline California’s 2018 Coachella festival.

Beyonce was initially set to headline the event back in April (2017) but was forced to pull out due to expecting twins. Now that she gave birth to Sir and Rumi Carter, the speculation is she will soon return to perform at the festival which will be held at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California in April 2018.

According to Consequence of Sound, the “Formation” singer will be joined by fellow R&B/Pop singer The Weeknd and rapper Eminem in headlining the event’s main stage. Eminem and The Weeknd would be playing their first headline Coachella shows, with the former only having appeared in a guest slot with Dr.Dre in 2012. The Weeknd is a regular Coachella performer and appeared as a surprise guest at this year.

If the report is accurate, it will be the first time festival bosses did not sign up any rock acts as headliners.

Rumors have also linked Beyonce with a reunion with her old Destiny’s Child bandmates Michelle Williams, Kelly Rowland, LeToya Luckett, and LaTavia Roberson, but Rowland recently quelled the rumor. She told People magazine, “I have no idea about any of that. I mean, I gladly accept that very much but it’s nothing that we recently talked about.”

Nonetheless, fans have speculated a top-secret project LaTavia teased on Twitter could be a reunion.

An official announcement naming those who will headline the festival is expected next month.

Radiohead, Kendrick Lamar, and Lady Gaga, who stepped in for Beyonce, headlined the 2017 event.