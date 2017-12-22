Dru Hill – Favorite Time Of Year

Last month (Nov 2017), Dru Hill ended their seven-year hiatus from releasing new music by dropping their first-ever holiday album, ‘Christmas In Baltimore.’

To continue the seasonal celebration, the legendary group unwraps a music video for the original song, “Favorite Time of Year.” In the clip,Sisqó, Nokio, Jazz, and Tao sets up shop on a block with decorated houses as they delivery the heart-warming lyrics.

‘Christmas in Baltimore’ is a 9-song collection that features renditions of “This Christmas,” “No Holiday,” “T’is the Season,” “Underneath the Mistletoe,” and the moving closer, “Silent Night.”

“We’ve always wanted to do a Christmas album, and we knew our fans have been waiting,” says the group. “This year, it just all came together and we decided to invite everybody in for that authentic Baltimore holiday experience…you won’t find another Christmas album like this, we guarantee it.”

This is the quartet’s first project since 2010’s InDRUpendence Day. Prior to that, the group also released Dru Hill in 1996, Enter the Dru in 1998, and Dru World Order in 2002.

The group has gone through ups and downs on their journey to Christmas in Baltimore. Last year, they reunited at the 2016 Soul Train Awards and dropped their “Change” buzz single inspired by the unrest in Baltimore following the death of Freddie Gray.