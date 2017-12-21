Erykah Badu Performs “On & On” & Fela Kuti’s “Sorrow Tears and Blood” on Fallon

This woman is so damn good!

The talented and incomparable R&B/Soul singer Erykah Badu made a recent appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon where she performed a medley of her hit “On & On” and a cover of Fela Kuti’s “Sorrow Tears and Blood.”

Backed by the live sounds of The Roots, a pricked-hair Badu delivered an eclectic rendition of her classic ‘Baduizm’ single “On & On” before paying tribute to late Afrobeat pioneer Fela Kuti with a remarkable cover.

Badu was tapped earlier this month by Knitting Factory Records to curate the latest offering in the Fela Kuti box set series (#4). For her set, Badu selected seven albums from Fela’s extensive catalog and complemented them with a batch of personal essays. Erykah’s selection includes her “favorite Fela Piece of all times,” 1980’s Coffin For Head of State, alongside Yellow Fever (1976),

No Agreement (1977), J.J.D. (Johnny Just Drop) (1977), V.I.P. (1979), Army Arrangement (1984), and Underground System (1992).

“Fela Kuti is a fucking genius,” she said in a press release announcing the box set. “Please listen to these tracks, preferably with a nice blunt.”

Watch Erykah Badu perform a medley of her hit “On & On” and a cover of Fela Kuti’s “Sorrow Tears and Blood” below:

Fela Kuti – Sorrow Tears & Blood (Original Extended Version)

Fela Kuti – Coffin For Head of State Part 2 (Vocal)