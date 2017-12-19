Christmas Music: Mariah Carey – Lil Snowman

Mariah Carey has been declared the “Queen of Christmas” for her impressive holiday music resume, which includes the popular hit, “All I Want for Christmas Is You.”

To celebrate the digital release of her ‘All I Want for Christmas’ movie, the music superstar releases a music video for the song, “Lil Snowman.”

“Lil Snowman” isn’t as striking as “The Star” or as catchy as “All I Want for Christmas Is You,” but it’s still welcoming to the ears.

“Oh, my lil snowman, he’s the finest boy to me (ooh, ooh, ooh),” she sings. “He’s got them pretty little eyes and the biggest belly you’ve ever seen (ooh, ooh, ooh).”

The All I Want For Christmas DVD was released on November 14 — It’s also available for streaming.