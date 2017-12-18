New Jersey-based R&B artist Felicia Temple takes us on a journey through her everyday life in the music video for “Carpe Diem,” a song from her EP, ‘The Balancing Act.’

In the Jamison Claxton-directed visual, the season 12 contestant from NBC’s ‘The Voice’ takes us into her 9-5, where she works as a nurse in a hospital caring for sick patients. From taking check blood pressures to checking temperatures to logging her findings in the computer systems, the emerging songstress shows us that you have to work your butt off to get where you want to be.

Once her shift ends, the day is just starting for Felicia — the hardworking virtuoso pulls the balancing act by heading to the studio to shape her craft as a musician.

Felicia’s ‘The Balancing Act’ project was released in June (2017) — you can cop it here.