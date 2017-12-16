Michael Jackson – Blood On The Dance Floor 2017

Get a taste of the late King of Pop Michael Jackson with the new video/short film for “Blood on the Dance Floor 2017.”

The visual was curated from Jackson’s iconic short film with newly shot footage of the cast of Michael Jackson ONE by Cirque du Soleil in supporting roles. After seeing the cast’s one-time-only performance to “Blood On The Dance Floor” during this year’s annual celebration of Michael’s birthday at the show’s theater, the Estate and Sony Music were inspired to create a contemporized short film for the song and this clip is the result.

As you watch the clip, you will unearth any emotional connection to MJ’s music while enjoying the sexy dance moves of the supporting cast.

As previously reported, The Estate of late Michael Jackson and Sony Music have agreed to a new deal which will extend the landmark 42-year relationship with the King of Pop’s music. Sony will also have the opportunity to partner on additional projects that the Estate may produce during the term of the contract.