Rachel Kerr Unveils Music Video For Inspiring Single “Alive”

UK born singer/songwriter Rachel Kerr reveals the music video to her breathtaking new single, “Alive,” a powerful anthem written for every person who has survived life’s trials and obstacles.

“ALIVE…. Many people go through a tough mental process this time of year, especially reflecting on all the natural diasters, police brutality and other crazy things that have happened in 2017,” states Rachel. “This song and video gives a message of hope, endurance and overcoming. Where there is life, there is truly hope in any situation. I hope you enjoy my gift of hope and share it with others.”

Plain and simple, this woman’s high-powered voice, coupled with her gift to inspire others, makes her untouchable.

“Alive” will be featured in a new movie next year and it may appear on a major TV show next spring.

Rachel’s background includes performing for former US President Bill Clinton & UK Prime Minister David Cameron and toured the world playing with the likes of Lauryn Hill, Brandy, and Kirk Franklin.

Rachel is widely referred to as “The Bridge” between Contemporary R&B & Inspirational Music as she effortlessly and unapologetically transcends pre-existing boundaries, genres.