Lion Babe is Lit in New Music Video For “Rockets”

Lion Babe, the beloved duo consisting of vocalist Jillian Hervey and producer Lucas Goodman, unwrap the music video for their latest single, “Rockets.” On the funky, soulful, and ambient track, featuring Moe Moks, Jillian delivers lush and sublime vocals, making for a laid-back treat.

Describing the record, the New York-based duo says it’s about creating “good times in a crazy world.”

The Chalalai Fischbach and Jett Cain-directed video celebrates fancy parties and ballroom cultures while keeping with the turn up of today. Lion Babe also adds their flare to the visual with a intoxicating dance routine backed by DJ Moma and Guy Furious’s uptempo remix of the track.

Lion Babe tells The Fader about the video: “[It was] great to take a break from all the madness in the world to celebrate each other, art, and expression. [It was] a reminder that there is still magic in the world.” Watch the video above.

“Rockets” is the first taste from Lion Babe’s upcoming EP, due out this spring. The project, which follows up last year’s commercial release ‘Begin,’ will feature the duo’s sultry, bracing take on R&B, soul, funk and dance.