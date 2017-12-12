Tina Turner Writing Second Memoir — Story to Be More Candid

Back in 1986, Tina Turner released the autobiography ‘I, Tina’ and now she’s planning to drop a sequel.

In the initial offering, the “What’s Love Got to Do” hitmaker shared stories from her childhood in Nutbush, Tennessee to her initial rise to fame under the leadership of famed blues musician Ike Turner and her abusive relationship with the St. Louis guitarist that ended in 1976 to her 1980s comeback.

She will follow-up the worldwide best-seller with “Tina Turner: My Love Story,” which will be released in October 2019, timed to the singer’s 60th year in music. It will center on her life and decades-spanning career.

“My real story, in its entirety, has never been told,” she says. “I wanted to talk candidly about the past and the present: finding love; my struggle with a previously undisclosed, life-threatening illness; and, thankfully, today’s happy endings.”

The first book also led to the film adaptation, What’s Love Got to Do with It, in 1993 starring Angela Bassett as Turner.

In addition to the book, a Turner-themed show, titled TINA: The Musical, will begin its run at London’s Aldwych Theater in March.