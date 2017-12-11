On Friday (Dec. 8), Grammy-nominated producer, singer, and songwriter Maejor (former known as Maejor Ali) released his latest EP, Vibrations. Accompanying the release is the single and music video for the title track.

According to a press release, “The song and EP are called Vibrations because everything that exists in this universe is a product of vibration.”

In the clip, the R&B talent spreads good vibrations through various self-expressive gatherings while the song showcases his skill as a prolific songwriter, producer, and performer.

“Lately you’ve been making changes I see you / Maybe you misplacing anger,” he sings. “I need to be committed when I listen / Your heartbeat is the rhythm of religion to me.”

Maejor has been credited on hits for artists like Justin Bieber, Ciara, Iggy Azalea, Wiz Khalifa and more. He is prepping a full-length album for 2018.

LISTEN TO VIBRATIONS HERE: http://smarturl.it/MaejorVibrations