SZA Performs “The Weekend” and “Love Galore” on ‘SNL’

SZA made her debut appearance on ‘SNL’ last night where she performed her hit singles “The Weekend” and “Love Galore,” both from her critically-acclaimed debut album, ‘Ctrl.’

For her first performance, the 5-time Grammy-nominated R&B artist delivered a stripped-down rendition of “The Weekend,” which was nominated for Best R&B Performance. Backed by a choir and wind section, the songstress showed offer her eclectic stage presence while rocking a emerald green gown, making for a memorable outing. “Heard that’s her man, Tuesday and Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, I just keep him satisfied through the weekend,” she sings.

Following a guest host James Franco, SZA later returned with a glowing performance of “Love Galore,” once again, backed by the choir, but this time she rocks yellow sweater dress.

SZA will remain in New York Monday for a sold-out headlining performance at Irving Plaza in Manhattan. Then she returns Jan. 28 for the Grammy Awards, where the blooming artist is nominated in five categories: Best New Artist, R&B Performance, R&B Song, Rap/Sung Performance and Urban Contemporary Album.