Kevin Ross Drops Video For ‘Drive’ Single, “Prototype”

Motown Recording artist Kevin Ross unveils a music video for his Andre 3000 cover, “Prototype,” the lead single from his 6-song EP, ‘Drive.’

The clip kicks off with Ross as a crime scene investigator, during which he discovered a dead body of himself after pulling the bloody sheets off the victim. The cinematic visual then transitions to a woman, who is mourning his death, and tries to get over him with a prototype, but in the end, she finds out that she just can’t replace him.

“Prototype” and the ‘Drive’ EP showcases Ross’ stunning vocal delivery and trailblazing artistry.

His debut project contained the first single “Long Song Away,” which peaked at the No. 1 position on the Nielsen/BDS and Mediabase Urban Adult radio charts and Billboard’s Adult R&B Songs chart. According to Billboard, the chart-topping feat made Ross the first debut Motown artist to reach No. 1 in the format since 2010.

‘Drive’ EP by Kevin Ross available now! https://kevinross.lnk.to/DriveYD