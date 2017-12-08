WIN Tickets to See Syleena Johnson on The “Rebirth Of Soul Tour”

Singersroom have joined forces with Syleena Johnson and Shanachie Entertainment to give-a-way tickets to various upcoming shows on the R&B veteran’s ‘Rebirth Of Soul’ tour.

The trek will support Johnson’s released album, Rebirth Of Soul, which was curated and produced by her father, legendary soul/blues singer Syl Johnson. On the project, Syleena delivers her interpretations of classic R&B songs, mainly from the Fifties and Sixties.

“I’m so excited to announce my partnership with Singersroom.com for the “Rebirth Of Soul” tour,” Syleena says.

For a chance to WIN, fill in the details of the form below by selecting your city of choice and enter your contact details, including your Instagram username (required). Make sure you are following @singersroom on Instagram as it gives you a better chance to win. We will also announce winners on IG.

Available tour dates and details:

Atlanta: 12/12

http://www.citywinery.com/ atlanta/syleena-johnson-12-12. html

Nashville: 1/13

http://www.citywinery.com/ nashville/ syleenajohnson011318.html

Philly: 2/9

https://www.worldcafelive.com/ event/1590188

DC/Maryland: 2/17

https://www.instantseats.com/

Chicago: 2/23

7pm show: http://www.citywinery.com/

10pm show: http://www.citywinery.com/