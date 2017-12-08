SonReal – My Friend (Acoustic) Ft. Babyface

After producing and playing guitar on Vancouver soul singer SonReal’s latest single, “My Friend,” Babyface ups the ante by joining the crooner in an acoustic in-studio music video.

On the guitar-driven effort, SonReal’s melodically-rich and smooth vocals take the spotlight as he sings about memories of his father, who passed away in February 2016. The stripped down rendition showcases the chemistry between SonReal and the legendary singer/songwriter/producer with an effortless performance.

“My Friend” appears on SonReal’s debut album, One Long Dream, released back in August (2017).

The project came after a turbulent stretch in his personal life. He lost his record deal with Capitol Records and suffered a severe shoulder injury in the midst of touring, all while mourning the loss of his father.

‘One Long Dream’ is executive produced by Rahki (Kendrick Lamar) and features production from DJ Khalil (Eminem, Anderson .Paak, A$AP Ferg, Aloe Blacc).

Watch the acoustic video to “My Friend” below: