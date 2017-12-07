Police Warrant Issued For Man Behind R. Kelly Home Burglaries

The man who masterminded the burglaries of R. Kelly’s Georgia homes last month during the Thanksgiving holiday has a target on his back.

Three men were caught leaving one of the houses in a van, and they copped a plea, telling police detectives they were hired by one of Kelly’s associates.

Georgia police issued a warrant for the arrest of Alfonso Walker, who allegedly told the men to rob two of Kelly’s Atlanta-area cribs and to quickly sell everything because the R&B star was moving his operation to Chicago.

The thieves took furniture and electronics, and some were discovered at Walker’s home.

Kelly’s aides told the cops Walker was just a part-time employee.

Fool!