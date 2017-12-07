Kameron Corvet Drops “Early Riser” EP

Indie R&B singer Kameron Corvet delivers the soulful and eclectic EP, Early Riser, the follow-up to 2014’s ‘Darker Than Grey’ EP. The 9-track project features production from Grammy-winner Bryan-Michael Cox, Pierre Medor, Kennard Garrett, Valley and Red Pill, while covering relationship themes including love, broken-heart, and romance.

“The inspiration for the Early Riser EP comes from late night drives on vacant highways evaluating my failures and successes in past relationships, romances and random nights,” Kameron tells us. “That’s where the songs were written. On the road, thinking from 2-6am. Reckoning with how I’ve been in the past with matters of the heart and where I wanna be in the future.”

Our standouts are the jazz-infused intro “Throw The Rest Away,” the smooth, acoustic guitar-led, mid-tempo groove “Random Hearts,” the airy and expressive ballad “Dear Life,” the funky “Leave It Like That,” and the spacey “Be Ready.”

If you’re a true music lover and yearn for songs with substance, then lend Kameron your eardrums. This project is emotionally-rich, musically sublime, and introspectively delightful.

Listen to “Early Riser” below and purchase here: https://itunes.apple.com/us/album/early-riser/1314610998