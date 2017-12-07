Jason Derulo Reveals Sexy Video For “Tip Toe” Single Ft. French Montana

Jason Derulo heats up a dewy forest with his sexy new music video for “Tip Toe,” his latest single featuring rapper French Montana.

From sexy cheetahs and primitive dancers in a wet forest to a snowy okiya where the geishas are adorned with traditional red kimonos to scantily dressed models covered in gold, glittered paint, the clip highlights the beauties of a diverse group of women while showcasing Derulo’s choreographed dance moves. French Montana slides in at the right time for a catchy sixteen.

“Tip Toe” will appear on Derulo’s upcoming 777 album.

“I always try to create an album that’s a bit of a rollercoaster ride so you don’t get bored, because those are my favorite kinds of albums,” he told Fuse about the forthcoming LP. “But this album, I do dive in more emotionally, a little more vulnerable—actually, a lot more vulnerable. There’s the party songs, of course, but there are very mature, emotional sides of the album that I don’t think have really been touched on from me.”

Derulo will support the album with the 777 World Tour, a 21-city European arena tour set to kick off in Barcelona on February 26, 2018. Go to http://www.jasonderulo.com/tour for more information.

Jason Derulo is a multi-faceted, timeless entertainer with 102 million-plus single equivalent sales worldwide. Cumulative streams continue to soar, exceeding 6.3 billion and YouTube views surpass 4 billion. At radio, his music impacted a total audience of 20 billion-plus listeners with a staggering 3.5 million spins. He landed 4 #1 songs on the Billboard Hot 100, 6 Top 5 songs, and 11 Top 10 songs.