Veteran R&B/Soul singer India.Arie is heading back to the studio after receiving another vote of confidence for her illustrious career.

Arie was recently nominated for her 22nd Grammy Award in the category for “Best New Age Album” for her latest release, ‘SongVersation: Medicine.’ She will go up against artists like Steve Roach, Brian Eno, Peter Kater, and Kitarō.

“I am very excited about this nomination…my intent was for this to be listened to in a quiet time, prayer, meditation, and Yoga,” states Arie who continues, “My wish is that these songs bring softness, clarity, calm, and inspiration.”

Arie has previously won four Grammy Awards in the “Best R&B Album,” “Best Pop Collaboration with Vocals,” and “Best Urban/Alternative Performance” categories.

The 7-song ‘SongVersation: Medicine’ served as an extension to Arie’s 2013 release, SongVersation — the project featured the singles “I Am Light” and the Eric Garner-inspired song, “Breathe.”

Arie is currently recording new music, which is expected to be available in 2018.

Congrats Queen!