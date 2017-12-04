Ria Hall Drops Music Video For “Black Light” Ft. Mara TK

New Zealand singer/songwriter Ria Hall delivers a video for “Black Light” a song from her debut album, ‘Rules Of Engagement,’ which features Mara TK.

The clip, powered by the song’s powerful lyrics, which flashes on the screen, pays tribute to the work of famed New Zealand visual artist Ralph Hotere.

Ria Hall’s Rules of Engagement album is a concept project inspired by New Zealand’s Battle of Gate Pa in 1864. The project harps on a plethora of topics including love, war, revolution, and change, while delivering a worldly message to oppressed people around the world, and a timely call for unity to countries with historical inequalities. Nearly five years in the making, Rules of Engagement serves as the full-length follow-up to Hall’s 2011 self-titled EP.

Ria plans to bring a “Rules of Engagement” tour to U.S. audiences in 2018 with the of award-winning visual artist Tracey Tawhiao, whom will craft the stage.

Watch the visual for “Black Light” below and stream/purchase ‘Rules of Engagement’ here: http://hyperurl.co/RulesOfEngagement.