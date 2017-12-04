R. Kelly and his legal team are fighting to get a lawsuit, which accuses him out being a home wrecker, thrown out.

In the suit, Mississippi Sheriff deputy Kenny Bryant sued the Pied Piper of R&B, claiming he had an affair with his wife Asia Childress, which ruined his 2012 marriage and subsequently wrecked his life.

In court documents, Bryant says he was aware of a prior relationship his wife allegedly had with Kelly, but he believes they rekindled their romance after Childress attended one of the musician’s concerts in October 2012. The event reportedly marked the start of their five-year extramarital affair, with Childress eventually asking Bryant for a divorce.

Bryant claims he suffers from emotional and psychological issues and financial loss and wants Kelly to pay for his alleged negligence.

Mississippi is one of few states in which people are able to sue others for causing marital breakdown and Bryant is taking full advantage.

Kelly has since responded to the legal action in court, denying all of Bryant’s allegations.

According to documents obtained by TheBlast.com, Kelly admits to knowing Childress but insists they never had an affair.

To add more fuel to the fire, Kelly says he hired a private investigator and uncovered evidence that Bryant had extramarital affairs during his marriage to Childress, which allegedly resulted in the birth of a lovechild.

Kelly also accuses Bryant of exploiting his resources as a law enforcement officer to harass him and demands the case be dismissed.

Kelly recently denied claims that he manipulated several young women into coercive sexual relationships or “sex cults.”