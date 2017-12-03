Former Changing Faces member Cassandra Lucas unwraps the powerful music video for “Give Love A Chance,” a record that aims to bring love to the social injustice movement happening in our country.

The clip highlights all the beautiful and loving moments from protests surrounding Black Lives Matter, Donald Trump, and other politically-charged movements.

“Look at the mess they’re making / Our country is divided,” she sings. “We’re being lead by hatred / We can’t let them do this,” she emotionally sings on the reggae-influenced track.

Proceeds from the sales of “Give Love A Chance” will be donated to Direct Relief in supporting the people affected by Hurricane Harvey and Maria. Purchase here!

Last we heard from Lucas, she was planning to drop an EP.

The duo Changing Faces (Cassandra Lucas and Charisse Rose) are known for hits like “Stroke You Up,” “Foolin’ Around,” and “G.H.E.T.T.O.U.T.