Lion Babe Reveal Remixes to “Rockets” and “Hit The Ceiling”

Eclectic soul duo Lion Babe calls on Kenny Dope, Moma+Guy, Zikomo, and Semen Sez for remixes of their songs “Rockets,” featuring Moe Moks and “Hit The Ceiling.” The mixes cross several genres including a taste of dance, funk, hip-hop, afro-beat, and soul.

“Hit The Ceiling” is the latest release from the New York-based duo’s highly anticipated forthcoming project, which is set for release in the new year. Along with their song, ‘Jump Hi’ (feat Childish Gambino), ‘Hit The Ceiling’ was featured on the second season of Issa Rae’s Golden Globe-nominated HBO series ‘Insecure’ and also features on the show’s official soundtrack alongside tracks from artists such as SZA, Bryson Tiller, and Goldlink.

“Rockets” was released back in February (2017) when the group first announced their upcoming project. The effort will be their first commercial release following the success of their debut album, Begin.

Lion Babe is made up of singer-songwriter and performance artist Jillian Hervey (Vanessa Williams’ daughter) and producer and instrumentalist Lucas Goodman aka Astro Raw.