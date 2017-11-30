Rihanna Gets Her Own Street in Barbados

Rihanna is in these streets, literally! The music superstar officially got a street named after her in her country of Barbados called “Rihanna Drive.”

Rihanna’s Roc Nation team announced the news via Twitter, writing, “Congrats @Rihanna! The Government of Barbados has officially changed the name of Westbury New Road to #RihannaDrive in her honor.”

Along with the street, the “Needed Me” star was also honored with a placard with a personal message from her.

“Welcome to Rihanna Drive,” reads her note. “My home. My whole life was shaped on this very road. I was just a little island girl riding bikes, running around barefoot, and flying kits in the cemetery, but I had BIG dreams. Dreams that were born and realized right here.”

“Thank you to my family, my country, and the people of Westbury New Road,” she continued. “You will forever be a part of who I am, and for that, I am honored to have this place named after me.”

Congrats to Rihanna — an honor well deserved!