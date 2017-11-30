Karina Pasian Releases Reflective Project, ‘Interlude’

The power of music strikes again!

Since leaving Def Jam, Karina Pasian has been on a journey of self-discovery, which resulted in various changes in her personal style and creative approach. Nonetheless, one thing that has always remained cleared is her undeniable talents as a performer, vocalist, songwriter, and musician.

No two people are the same, and Karina continues to show us her unique being, especially on her latest project, ‘Interlude,’ an EP that features a body of emotional songs that is sure to pull on listeners heartstrings. The six-song set is emotionally-rich, raw, and truth-telling — Karina stays away from what’s trendy and focuses on her artistry and real-to-life experiences.

“‘Interlude’ in its entirety captures the overall feeling I’ve had of being stuck in between – not exactly sure of where I am, what I’m doing, and if music was still part of it,” Karina tells Singersroom. “I had been trying to force a project for so long until one day I realized it had already come together naturally, with songs I wrote/co-wrote about what I was going through during this period. I ended it with a cover of Duke Ellington’s classic, “Sentimental Mood,” to bring people into the strong influence of jazz I had growing up, and how much stronger it got while I connected with who I truly am and what I love: raw, honest, bare music that comes from a place deeper than the artist can even recall. I hope it brings a calm to those who listen.”

Preview ‘Interlude’ below and cop it here.