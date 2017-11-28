PREMIERE: Hadassah – He Said

R&B artist Hadassah premieres the sultry and intoxicating new single, “He Said.”

Backed by hard-hitting 808s and bright chords, coupled with smooth vocals, the singer/songwriter tells her tale of what lovers say in a relationship versus their actual actions.

He said that that I’m the one / He said he want this love,” she sings. “He said he love me / He said he wants this girl.”

“We’ve all been there. What he/ she said didn’t match up,” she says about the songs creative inspiration. “There’s no shame in it we’ve all been a fool for love once or twice. This song is something everyone can relate to.”

After enduring a family tragedy in 2015, Hadassah made it her mission to honor her community and family through songwriting. Her last project, Oakmere Drive EP, was well received, and she plans to release a new EP called Flexinmydemons in December (2017).