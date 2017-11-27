Preview Xscape’s New Single, “Wifed Up”

Xscape’s official comeback to the music airwaves will launch on Friday, December 1st.

Along with their arena tour and reality show, the group will begin releasing new music, starting with the single, “Wifed Up.”

Like Beyonce’s “Put A Ring On It,” on the feel-good offering, the talented quartet calls on men to make the ultimate commitment to their prized women.

“If you gotta good one, give her a promotion,” the group sings. “Wife her up; If you got a girl that you can trust.”

The new song arrives 17 years after the group broke up.

“It wasn’t a planned reunion,” Kandi Burruss, 41, recently told PEOPLE about reuniting with her bandmates. “What happened was a network was going to do an unauthorized movie about us, and of course I’m not going to let somebody just take my legacy. So I called my group members and we were all able to have a conversation to start trying to get our story told the right way.”