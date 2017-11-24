Cherri V – Without You (Acoustic)

London-based indie R&B singer/songwriter Cherri V delivers a beautiful acoustic performance of her recently released single, “Without You.”

In the clip, she gets a helping hand from musician Hannah V (Rihanna, JP Cooper) as they both sit at the piano while she sings the infectious fan favorite song.

The original version of “Without You” was produced by Grammy award-winning UK producer Harmony Samuels (Fantasia, Chris Brown, Fifth Harmony) and showcases Cherri’s velvety tones echoed over a piano-led instrumental.

Speaking about the inspiration behind the stripped live video, Cherri V says, “Many couples can relate to the concept of ‘Without You’, it’s very tongue in cheek and captures the comical side of differences in the household, with the simple ‘matter of fact’ lyrics resonating with listeners. This stripped version really gave me a chance to showcase and stretch my vocals that little bit more, and working with Hannah V pushes me to do just that.”

“Without You” will appear on Cherri’s upcoming album, Brown Eyed Soul, due in early 2018. Having given us a taste of what to expect on the project over the years – with three acclaimed EPs, a UK top 20 single, and landmark collaborations with Jessie J, Dawn Richard, Wiley and Lethal Bizzle – Cherri V is finally ready to come into her own as one of UK’s the finest vocalists and performers.

Watch “Without You (Acoustic)” below: