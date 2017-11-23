R&B Singer Khalid Says Fan Sexually Harassed Him

The subject of sexual harassment is prevalent in every industry, but for the most part, it’s being dominated by the treatment of women.

Nonetheless, more men are feeling comfortable in sharing their stories, especially after celebrities like Shawn Mendes, Terry Crews, and recently Deray Davis spoke out about their experiences.

The latest man to voice his distaste is R&B/Soul singer Khalid, who took to Twitter recently to call out an unruly fan.

“I love interacting and talking to fans but I also love respecting others so don’t disrespect me when I’m being nice,” he writes in a tweet. “lol I go to talk to a fan and she grabs my ass, how f*ckin old are we???”

After fans chimed in calling the incident sexual harassment, Khalid adds, “sexual assault/harassment happens on both ends and you’re right. It’s unacceptable.”

I love interacting and talking to fans but I also love respecting others so don’t disrespect me when I’m being nice — Khalid (@thegreatkhalid) November 20, 2017

sexual assault/harassment happens on both ends and you’re right. It’s unacceptable https://t.co/zkqRi3j3De — Khalid (@thegreatkhalid) November 20, 2017

Below are some responses from fans:

Thank you for sharing your unfortunate experience. Sexual assault/harassment needs to be addressed. However, it’s high time the discussion becomes balanced. Women DO in fact sexually assault and harass men. — Iimani David (@PresidentOfNYLS) November 20, 2017

thank you for addressing it. too many people would blow it off and normalize it bc you’re famous/well known. i’m glad you’re alright. — kay (@maraisxo) November 20, 2017

its nice to see that people actually acknowledge this subject. this happens too often, and continues to go unnoticed and uncared for. its almost becoming a normal in the world and it is truly disgusting & heartbreaking. — bella ◡̈ (@bellaleonn) November 20, 2017