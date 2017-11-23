News

R&B Singer Khalid Says Fan Sexually Harassed Him

The subject of sexual harassment is prevalent in every industry, but for the most part, it’s being dominated by the treatment of women.

Nonetheless, more men are feeling comfortable in sharing their stories, especially after celebrities like Shawn Mendes, Terry Crews, and recently Deray Davis spoke out about their experiences.

The latest man to voice his distaste is R&B/Soul singer Khalid, who took to Twitter recently to call out an unruly fan.

“I love interacting and talking to fans but I also love respecting others so don’t disrespect me when I’m being nice,” he writes in a tweet. “lol I go to talk to a fan and she grabs my ass, how f*ckin old are we???”

After fans chimed in calling the incident sexual harassment, Khalid adds, “sexual assault/harassment happens on both ends and you’re right. It’s unacceptable.”

Below are some responses from fans:

