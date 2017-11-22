Report: Mariah Carey Inks Deal With Jay-Z’s Roc Nation

Mariah Carey and Jay-Z are now married in business.

According to reports, the R&B/Pop superstar inked a new management deal with Roc Nation, whom will now manage her celebrated career.

Carey parted ways with her longtime manager Stella Bulochnikov earlier this month, and now she’s cleaning house by hiring an entirely new team to look after her professional and personal endeavors.

“Mariah’s cleaning house,” a source told Page Six. “She is getting legitimate people, assistants, a lawyer, and Stella is not happy about it. Previously, there were all kinds of people involved (in her career) and Mariah didn’t even know those people. She had to distance herself from all that and she’s now cleaning house.”

Carey’s current boy toy Bryan Tanaka will stay on as her creative director.

Following the news that Mariah and Stella had terminated their manager-client relationship, the pair released a joint statement.

“After working together for almost three years, Mariah Carey and Stella Bulochnikov have determined that it is in their mutual best interest to part ways on day-to-day management,” reads the release. “During their time working together, they have accomplished great things, including, most recently, Mariah Carey’s new music and motion picture projects for this upcoming holiday season. Mariah Carey and Stella Bulochnikov remain partners in a number of business ventures, and will continue to support each other in those endeavors.”

Mariah’s relationship with Stella was explored on her short-lived E! series Mariah’s World, in which Stella was seen organizing various aspects of Carey’s life, including passing judgment on her romance with Bryan.