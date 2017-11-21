Photographer Sues Bruno Mars For Posting His Baby Photo

People will try to make a come up off anything!

A photographer is suing music superstar Bruno Mars over a photo she snapped of him when he was a preschooler while impersonating Elvis Presley.

Catherine McGann says she snapped the 1989 picture of Bruno and claims she owns the copyright of the shot.

In documents obtained by TMZ, McGann claims the “Versace On The Floor” hitmaker uploaded the photo to his social profiles (IG, FB, and Twitter) back in June (2017) for a “Way Back Wednesday,” which received a massive response. McGann says it garnered more than 1.2 million likes on Instagram alone.

McGann claims Bruno never received permission to use the photo of himself (side eye). She’s suing him and his record label, Warner Music, for damages and all profits they earned from her photo, which would be none.

Dumbest lawsuit ever! This photog needs to have several seats.