Beyonce Tops Forbes’ Highest Paid Woman In Music List

While many artists brag about getting a bag, Beyonce is out in these streets filling up banks.

The music superstar was named the world’s highest paid woman in music by Forbes.

Blowing out the competition, the “Run the World (Girls)” singer made $105 million before taxes from June 2016 to June 2017 based on her ‘Lemonade’ album and Formation World Tour. She also has her own Ivy Park fashion line and other business interests.

The runner-up goes to Adele, who earned $69 million, while Taylor Swift comes in third with $44 million.

Celine Dion and Jennifer Lopez round out the top five with $42 million and $38 million, respectively.

Dolly Parton, Rihanna, Britney Spears, Katy Perry, and Barbra Streisand also place in the top 10.

As for Rihanna, With the success of her new beauty line, she may serge to the top spot next year.

The full list can be seen at Forbes.com