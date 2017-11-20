Solange and “Family” Tapped For Calvin Klein Global Campaign

Solange’s rise to international prominence just received another boost. The celebrated R&B/Soul singer was announced as a new global ambassador for Calvin Klein’s underwear and jeans multi-media advertising campaign, which introduces an evolution in the company’s brand recognized as #MYCALVINS call to action: “Our Family. #MYCALVINS.”

For the campaign, shot by photographer Willy Vanderperre, Solange curated a cast of singers/songwriters, including Kelela, Dev Hynes, Caroline Polachek, and Adam Bainbridge of Kindness to join in wearing Calvin Klein underwear and Calvin Klein jeans core styles that are available in stores and online now.

According to a press release:

The group is shot together as a “chosen” musical family, illustrating the overarching message of the campaign. The evolved #MYCALVINS concept has family at its center, a display of unity between strong individuals, further emphasized by the symbolism of the traditional American quilt. This campaign captures these bonds and brings to life different ways we can inspire families – both born and made – to connect with one another, and celebrate the things that unite us.

This launch marks the first moment of the new “Our Family. #MYCALVINS” campaign rollout, with a series of campaign launches that will run from Holiday 2017 through the Spring 2018 season. The talent featured will represent the bridging of several generations stylistically, musically and culturally. They will bring their stories to life as “Our Family” with family and community at the epicenter of the conversation.

For the first time, the brand is embracing a digital first, socially powered mindset in communicating the evolution of the globally successful #MYCALVINS initiative originally launched in 2014. The #MYCALVINS campaign leverages influencers’ and existing consumer behavior to express themselves, and maximizes the cultural ‘selfie’ and viral image-sharing phenomenon. With dedicated digital support in 12 countries and key high impact outdoor in several key markets throughout the holiday season, the “Our Family. #MYCALVINS” initiative will be communicated to a global audience.