RAII & Whitney – No Worries Step Clap

Married duo RAII & Whitney steps into the spotlight with the powerful music video for their single, “No Worries Step Clap,” a song they premiered with Singersroom in the past. According to the couple, the record was created during a period in their lives where employment was scarce, causing financial hardship, forcing them to turn their worries into music — a healing mechanism and motivation.

“During that time, I was sitting in the living room one day and started creating the music to [what would become] No Worries Step Clap, ” RAII said. “My wife heard the music, came in singing “No Worries, we’ll get through it all” and right then and there, we wrote the song.”

In today’s social climate, “No Worries Step Clap” is relatable to many especially with its message of hope and perseverance.

“It’s not about what we go through but how we get through it,” Whitney adds. “If you’re willing to keep trying, you can get through it. That’s what we want people to get from the song and music video.”

In the accompanying music video, directed by Jemel McWilliams, the couple transcends through time (60s to 2000s), highlighting integral moments from Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., and Malcolm X, while using a step dance to showcase happiness through pain.

RAII & Whitney launched the journey in music as supporting vocalists for artists such as Alicia Keys, Ed Sheeran, and Emeli Sande, to name a few. Between worldwide tour stops, America became familiar with the duo in 2016, after ‘wowing’ the judges on season 11 of America’s Got Talent. As we head into 2018, the union is stepping out on their independent platform, His & Her Entertainment, to share original music with the masses as well as train and cultivate other creatives.