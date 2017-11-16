Mariah Carey Unwraps Music Video For “The Star” — Delays Xmas Tour

Mariah Carey unveils the music video for the inspirational ballad “The Star,” the title track for the animated Christmas film, ‘The Star.’ In the clip, the music superstar sparkles like an angel in a mystical world.

“Thunder and rain surround you, but his love’s just a breath away,” she sings on the soaring offering. “If you follow the heart, follow the light, follow that star.”

The song follows suit with the religious plot of the film The Star, an animated feature depicting the story of the first Christmas.

“I think that the song brings the entire movie to life,” Carey states in a video trailer for the movie. “That’s a pretty special thing.”

The Star is due in theaters Nov. 17, while its soundtrack dropped Oct. 27.

In related news, Carey was forced to scrap the opening dates on her upcoming Christmas tour due to a respiratory infection.

“Just in time for the holiday gift-giving season, it seems I’ve received a present of my own; a lovely upper respiratory infection after last week’s flu,” Mariah wrote via Twitter on Wednesday. “You know there is nothing I love more than celebrating the holidays with my festive Christmas show, but I have to take my doctor’s orders and rest until he says I can sing on stage.”

Her Christmas concert at the Caesars Windsor in Ontario, Canada on Friday has been axed, as well as a show at The Chicago Theater in Chicago, Illinois the following night. The tour will now start at Sands Bethlehem Events Center in Pennsylvania on November 20.