PREMIERE: Johnny Spotlights Teenage Love in “So Long” Music Video

Johnny premieres the visual for his electro-soul new single, “So Long,” a record that showcases his vision of ‘future R&B.’

In the music video, shot in Johnny’s hometown of Rochester, MA, and co-directed by his High School friend and Film School roommate Gary Lawrence, the singer and songwriter relive moments from his teenage years. The clip captures young Johnny and his high school sweetheart as they stroll through the hallways and hang out in his car, at times erupting a feeling of nostalgia.

I think for many of us, we wish we would have done things differently with our high school sweethearts, especially as we became mature people, and Johnny so kindly reminds us (lol).

The cleverly-written and emotionally-rich “So Long” has a place in the soundtracks of our lives. Thanks, Johnny!