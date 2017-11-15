Jordan Bratton – Pieces

R&B artist Jordan Bratton drops off the music video for his new single “Pieces,” the lead offering from his Driver’s Ed mixtape.

In the Cara Stricke-directed clip, shot in Los Angeles, the Long Island born and raised singer/songwriter/producer spends most of his time in a church as confesses his heart and soul for a love that’s no more. Jordan’s striking and emotionally-rich vocals and well-tooled lyrics makes his pain and longing relatable to anyone yearning for a love.

About the video, Jordan says: “While we were shooting I was thinking about a lot of the same experiences that led to the writing of the song and it brought back real emotions, real anger, and real passion and I loved every moment because it was authentic and raw.”

Bratton’s ‘Driver’s Ed’ mixtape was released last month!

What the video to “Pieces” below:

Stream or Purchase: http://smarturl.it/JBPieces/vevo