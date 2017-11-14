U.K. R&B Singer Taliwhoah Releases Sexy Video For “Meds”

London-based singer/songwriter Taliwhoah offers up the seductive and sexy music video for “Meds,” one of the singles from her new EP, ‘New Wave Order Vol. 1.’ In the clip, the Soul/R&B songstress backs up her kinky lyrics with sensual looks as she let’s her Ex knows he is missing out. Each camera cut places Taliwhoah in a different room wearing different clothing.

Of the song, she says: “Sometimes some people need a taste of their own medicine to truly understand the way their selfishness is affecting others. ‘Meds’ was written so I could get that message across to a certain someone loud and clear lol.”

Taliwhoah’s new project, ‘New Wave Order Vol. 1,’ released on Rostrum Records, continues to showcase her multicultural appeal and genre-bending sound, while summarizing her experiences over the last year and where she will be heading in the future.

Purchase “New Wave Order Vol. 1” here: