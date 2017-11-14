Emeli Sandé recently released the new EP, Kingdom Coming, the follow-up to 2016 sophomore album, ‘Long Live the Angels.’ The set is led by the single, “Starlight,” an electro/soul offering that sees the vocal powerhouse cooing about being in love, and now there is a visual to support the song.

The accompanying music video, which was shot with a phone camera, features behind the scenes footage of Sandé as she preps for a show, including her glam session and relaxing time.

“In love, in love / I feel like I just found the one, the one,” she sings. “Baby now look what you done, you done / You’ve lit up my life with your love, your love.”

“Every now and then, some time away can give you the perspective you need to remind you what’s important. I made this song for the pure love and the joy that it brought,” states Sandé. “‘Starlight’ is a true reflection of where I am at in my life at the moment – making music that truly makes me happy and falling in love with it again. Falling in love is such a magical feeling and I have tried my best to represent that in the words and music of this song.”

She continued: “This is the world that my music career started in and it feels incredible to be releasing music that shows a new side of me. The song came so naturally and I really hope it makes people feel good, uplifted and free.”

‘Starlight’ is out now and available for purchase and streaming.

As for her new EP, Kingdom Coming, she previously declared: “I can’t tell you how excited I am to share this body of work with you! Fronted by a beautiful photo of me and big paps in 1992, it was made in complete freedom and pure passion. I invited some genius friends of mine to join me in the countryside to express themselves with no restrictions, and it’s been an honor to work with three of the world’s greatest in Giggs, Wretch 32 and Dave East. It was an intense week but an absolute dream! New sounds, new stories and a WHOLE LOT of heart! We pushed ourselves hard to reach new levels and I’m so proud of what we have created. I really hope you will enjoy the new sound exploration of this EP and that the lyrics will speak to you on a deep level.”