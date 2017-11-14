Ari Lennox – GOAT

Ari Lennox continues to give her October 2016-released ‘PHO’ EP flight.

In late September, the soulful songstress dropped a visual for the song, “Night Drive,” and now she returns with another music video from the project, this one for “GOAT.”

In the dimly-lit clip, Dreamville/Interscope singer/songwriter sings the soulful and intoxicating song while standing on grass in the company of two dogs.

Ari has been riding high since inking a deal with rapper J. Cole’s imprint. Currently, the Washington D.C. native is touring with Cole on his “4 Your Eyez Only World Tour,” which heads to Europe starting Sept 29th.

Regarding her new project, Ari says it sounds like, “Modern, relaxed, turned up soul… It’s just chill with trappy vibes reminiscent of the beautiful music from the ’70s.”

Watch the visual for “GOAT” below and purchase the EP here: