NEW RELEASES: Syleena Johnson, Seal, Taliwhoah, and Verse Simmonds

Syleena Johnson releases her latest studio album, Rebirth Of Soul, via Shanachie Entertainment. The project was curated and produced by her father, legendary soul/blues singer Syl Johnson. Syl is best known for his original hit version of “Take Me To The River,” which was covered by Al Green and Talking Heads. Everyone from Jay-Z and Kanye West to Wu-Tang and Usher has sampled Syl Johnson’s recordings. On the project, Syleena delivers her interpretations of classic R&B songs, mainly from the Fifties and Sixties.

“When I was pregnant with my second son, my dad approached me to do a live album with all live instruments and musicians from that era — the 50’s and 60’s,” Syleena told Singersroom about how the project came to life. “I went in, and we recorded all these records, and we aggressively went through and picked out records. I tried to be as close as possible to the original as I could, you know, to pay homage. We just wanted to do something vintage and do it the proper way, not with computerized sounds. We wanted to really play, and really be in that moment. There were actual chartings in the studio; there were actual harpists in the studio…string quartet… It was very beautiful, very fun, and interesting process-wise. It was just a one take live performance and great experience because all of the musicians were there in the studio. That’s how they used to do it back in the day.”

Music veteran Seal follows up the releasing of his latest single, “I’ve Got You Under My Skin,” with his 10th studio album, ‘Standards,’ which celebrates his 30-year career. On the project, Seal reimagines classics that shaped his career such as “Luck Be A Lady,” “I Put A Spell On You,” “Autumn Leaves,” and many more. The deluxe version of ‘Standards’ also includes bonus holiday tracks “Christmas Song (Chestnuts Roasting),” and “Let It Snow, Let It Snow, Let It Snow” — just in time for the season. It’s a record he was always meant to make.

London-based singer/songwriter Taliwhoah drops off the new EP “New Wave Order Vol. 1” via Rostrum Records. Headed by the singles “Meds,” “Sweetest Escape,” and “Real One,” the project continues to showcase Taliwhoah’s multicultural appeal and genre-bending sound. “New Wave Order Vol. 1” summarizes her experiences over the last year and gives us an insight into where she will be heading in the future.

Sought after songwriter Verse Simmonds returns to the airwaves with his latest studio album, Diamonds, the follow up to 2016’s ‘To All The Girls.’ On the nine-track collection, which features a variety of cuts from grown-and-sexy to hybrid of Hip-Hop, Verse explores the different shades of love (or in his words, “Situationships”). Ty Dolla $ign appears on the project.

