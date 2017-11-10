The Vintage Babies – Shine Your Light

The Vintage Babies spotlight their musical synergy in the music video for their lead single, “Shine Your Light,” a record from their self-titled debut album, which dropped in September (2017).

The Brian Kyle-directed visual captures the soulful and eclectic essence of the ’70s, ’90s, and present day as lead singer Maimouna deliver the sultry and melodic vocals.

According to Maimouna, “The video shows three different time periods in which political issues were at the forefront of black popular culture.”

About the song, she describes it as “a call to our community at large to shine their personal soul’s light in the face of any and all adversity,”

“This song reminds the masses that we’ve been through worse times before and traditionally we’ve always used music and movement as prayer and healing and as coping mechanisms,” she adds. “The mantra ‘Shine Your Light’ tells the audience to do just that. Shine your light in the face of despair. Enjoy yourself, your friends and family, and have no fear.”

The Vintage Babies is a musical collaboration with Maimouna Youssef and DJ Dummy, who worked together for many years in rapper Common’s band.

If you’re digging “Shine Your Light,” which you should, head over to Bandcamp or iTunes to preview and cop The Vintage Babies’ exquisite body of work.