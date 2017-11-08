Xscape Performs “Who Can I Run To” on Steve

The ladies of Xscape performed their classic No. 1 hit, “Who Can I Run To,” during on recent appearance on ‘Steve.’

Dressed in grown-and-sexy outfits, Kandi Burruss, Tameka “Tiny” Cottle, and sisters LaTocha and Tamika Scott, filled our souls with nostalgia as they delivered the harmony-filled and vocally-pleasing gem. The Scott sisters led the vocal charge with their eargasmic and powerful sounds.

Xscape announced their reunion earlier this year with their first live performance together at the 2017 Essence Music Festival, followed by the BET Awards.

Later this month, the group, along with Monica Brown and Tamar Braxton, will officially launch a 22-city reunion national tour. The trek will kick off on Nov. 22 in Richmond, VA and make stops in major cities like Washington, DC, Charlotte, Chicago, Houston, and Atlanta before commencing on Jan 06 in Los Angeles, CA.

Currently, fans can watch the group put the pieces together on their Bravo TV reality show, ‘Xscape: Still Kickin’ It.’