Homeowner Sues For Damages From a Janet Jackson Video Shoot

The production company responsible for Janet Jackson’s 2015 music video, “No Sleep,” has been hit with a lawsuit for damages to a home they rented.

David Tate claims Zanmi Films used his home in July 2015 to shoot the Jackson visual and damaged it so bad that he couldn’t live there for two weeks. Tate says following the shoot, he noticed extensive damage to his floors and walls caused by the production crew.

Tate says when signing the contract to use his home, Zanmi agreed to cover any damages they might cause.

According to the docs, Tate spent his own money to fix the damages, and he wants a large bag in return. He is asking for over a million dollars in losses.

Watch the “No Sleep” video below, featuring rapper J. Cole and check out the beautiful home while you’re at it: