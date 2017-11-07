Grammy-nominated artist Stokley shows off his charisma in a partly animated new music video for “Organic,” a record from his first solo album, Introducing Stokley. In the clip, the singer, producer, and songwriter’s body is highlighted in white while he’s surrounded by animated buildings, cars, and props as he sings the heartfelt songs to a diverse group of beautiful women.

“Organic” follows the previously released single, “Levels,” which has been sitting in the top 10 on the Adult R&B charts and has over 1 million streams on Spotify.

‘Introducing Stokley’ was released in June (2017) and feature appearances from Grammy Award-winning pianist Robert Glasper, Estelle, producers Carvin Higgins, Ivan Barias, and The A-Team.

“I called the album Introducing because everyone knows pieces of me from Mint Condition. So you only know portions of me; that’s why I name the album, Introducing Stokley,” he previously told Singersroom. “I am introducing Stokley, the man, and singer. You’re getting all of me, top to bottom. This album is all of me. I want the title for my album to be short. I was thinking a self-titled album and making it to a concept album, but I realized Introducing was a stronger name.”

Mint Condition had some of the biggest R&B hits in the 90’s such as “Breakin’ My Heart (Pretty Brown Eyes),” “What Kind of Man Would I Be,” and “You Send Me Swinging.”

His first solo album is a refreshing artistic statement rooted in the soul music tradition from one of R&B’s most remarkable voices.